Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in Q2, selling 53,452 shares and ending the quarter with 175,000 shares valued at $14.14 million.
  • Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares at an average price of $67.66 on October 15, increasing his direct ownership to 13,588 shares (a 7% rise), indicating insider buying.
  • FIS beat Q3 estimates with $1.51 EPS vs. $1.48 expected and $2.72 billion revenue (+5.7% YoY), set FY2025 guidance at $5.74–$5.78 EPS, and announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (2.4% yield) despite a very high payout ratio (592%).
  Interested in Fidelity National Information Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 53,452 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 363.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.41.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

