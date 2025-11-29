Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Corpay were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Corpay by 83.9% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 37,782 shares of the company's stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company's stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,256 shares of the company's stock worth $168,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

CPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $311.30. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.Corpay's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

