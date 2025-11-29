Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.60 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in STERIS were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,921,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. STERIS's payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

