Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Target were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Target's payout ratio is 55.34%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here