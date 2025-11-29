Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 196.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

