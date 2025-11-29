Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.76 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in McDonald's by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $311.75 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $324.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

