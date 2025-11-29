Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Ventas were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 31.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 75.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $246,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 155.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc NYSE: VTR is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here