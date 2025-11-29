Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.78 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in FedEx were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $314,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FedEx by 302.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $85,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $64,242,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

FedEx Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $304.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx's payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here