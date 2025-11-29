Free Trial
Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Republic Services logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.1% in Q2, acquiring an additional 5,834 shares to hold 10,858 shares worth about $2.65 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive — MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $250.45, and multiple firms setting buy targets in the ~$248–$270 range.
  • Republic Services beat EPS estimates with $1.90 reported (vs. $1.78 est.), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 (annualized $2.50, 1.2% yield, ex-dividend Jan 2), and is ~57.7% institutionally owned.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

