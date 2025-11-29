Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Robertson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni purchased 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.90.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

