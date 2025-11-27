Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.97 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $225.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here