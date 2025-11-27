Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $9.75 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,371 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.72.

NYSE MDT opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

