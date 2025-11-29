Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,534.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.89.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

