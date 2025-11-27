Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company's stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.82.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

