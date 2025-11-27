Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,668 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Twilio worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Twilio Stock Down 1.1%

TWLO stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here