Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 64,361 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here