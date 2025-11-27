Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,919 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 64,863 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $257.62 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.81. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $279.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here