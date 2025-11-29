Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Loews were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Loews by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,489 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Loews by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews's dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

