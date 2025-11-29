Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 86,162 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.93 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here