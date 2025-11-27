Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 119,737 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is -39.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.18.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

