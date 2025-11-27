Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 265,842 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,903 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Carnival worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,110 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $432,718,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company's stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

