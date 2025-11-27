Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,821 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,773,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company's stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $2,033.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2,201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,356.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

