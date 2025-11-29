Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,619 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Carvana were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $374.50 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,098,674.89. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,520. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,452 shares of company stock worth $133,493,132. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here