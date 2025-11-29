Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:HLT opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $287.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

