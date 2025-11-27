Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,383 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,528,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.61.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

