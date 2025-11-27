Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,023 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.64% of Pathward Financial worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,437,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,490.88. This trade represents a 43.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

