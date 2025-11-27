Free Trial
Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 30.5% in Q2, buying 22,945 shares to hold 98,130 shares valued at about $12.86 million.
  • Other large institutional moves include Nuveen buying a new ~ $947 million stake and Laurel Wealth growing to 3.89 million shares (~ $513.7 million); overall, 73.07% of PepsiCo stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • PepsiCo announced a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 (annualized $5.69) for a ~3.8% yield, and the stock carries an average analyst rating of Hold with an average price target of $156.90.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,130 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company's stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.98 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

