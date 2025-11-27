Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 352.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,374,001,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $205,695,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $192,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $147,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $505.00.

UTHR stock opened at $488.43 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $444.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $492.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 578,435 shares of company stock worth $252,731,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

