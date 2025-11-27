Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 138,135 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

