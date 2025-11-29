Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 251,216 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,809 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,053 shares of the energy company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company's stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.89.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy's payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Devon Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Devon Energy wasn't on the list.

While Devon Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here