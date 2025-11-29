Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 51,786 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,568 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 153,763 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 361,543 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 87,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $88.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

