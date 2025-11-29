Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $318.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average of $363.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

