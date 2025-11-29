Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,124 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here