Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,656 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 10.1% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 17.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,045 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:WRB opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley's payout ratio is 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

