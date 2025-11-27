Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,812 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,085 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company's stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company's stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company's stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $364.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average is $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

