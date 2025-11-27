Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,613 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company's stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company's stock worth $604,829,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 732,345 shares of company stock valued at $169,950,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $195.98 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.62.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

