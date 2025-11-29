Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 74.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $332.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $333.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

