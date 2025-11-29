Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in F5 were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $511,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $280,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $216,757,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a "cautious" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $295.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $6,810,713 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.72. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here