VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $31.93 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,820 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 49,080 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Oracle were worth $31,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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