VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,204 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $102,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $990.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $994.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $932.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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