Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $757.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $779.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

