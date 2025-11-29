Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 67.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,871 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,793 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,711 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here