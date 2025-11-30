Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the software company's stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $320.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $339.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

