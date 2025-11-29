Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:IQV opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of IQVIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here