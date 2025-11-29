Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,286,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $230.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here