Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,302.59.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8%

BLK opened at $1,048.41 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.93. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

