Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the bank's stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Get BK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $111.94 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of New York Mellon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of New York Mellon wasn't on the list.

While Bank of New York Mellon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here