Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 530,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,986,618.02. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,881,930.19. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business's revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

