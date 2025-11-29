Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 13,956 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

