Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 17,823 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,823 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

